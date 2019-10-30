Is your town rescheduling Halloween? Some in NJ are

Scary clown (Bud McCormick)

The threat of rain on Halloween prompted some New Jersey towns to reschedule their official night for trick-or-treating.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteoroloist Dan Zarrow is sounding fairly optimistic about the forecast for Thursday and the rain holding off until later in the evening.

"There will be substantial pockets of dry weather (and wind) from Thursday afternoon through evening. Potentially perfect for trick-or-treating," Zarrow said.

The evening will end with thunderstorms, heavy rain, and fierce winds continuing into the early hours of Friday.

The following towns have announced a change to their scheduled trick or treating times. Check your municipality's or local police department's Facebook page or website to see if there are any changes.

Atlantic County

Gloucester County

Ocean County

Somerset County

Union County

  • Summit: Moved indoors on Thursday to its Community Center on 100 Morris Ave.

Did your town move trick or treating? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Dan Zarrow and Sofia Solimando contributed to this report

 

