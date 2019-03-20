Is your dog popular? See if it made the NJ list
Every year the American Kennel Club puts out a list of the most popular dog breeds in the nation. The 2018 list was released Wednesday. From that you can extrapolate individual states. Did your dog make the most popular in New Jersey? Let's take a look.
These are the 15 most common dog breeds in the Garden State from least to most popular. The top five by the way are identical to the national top five.
15. Cavalier King Charles spaniel
A little snooty for me having been favored by British kings, and a little too long of a name.
14. Doberman pinscher
This dog was once the pit bull of America. Anyone remember an old TV movie about a guy who accidentally gets locked in a mall overnight where they release vicious guard dogs that try to hunt him down? I believe this was the breed.
13. Boxer
Love this dog. They just look cool.
12. German shorthaired pointer
As someone who is mostly German I guess I should want one of these but, eh.
11. Siberian husky
That's a lot of dog! I guess you don't need to worry about them not going out in the snow to pee like some breeds.
10. Beagle
They're more popular nationally (6th). What's not to love about a beagle? Okay their bark is a bit funky. But come on, Snoopy was a beagle!
9. Havanese
This is the only breed native to Cuba. The Cuban Missile Crisis was before my time, but I'm not a fan of communism. 'Nuff said.
8. Yorkshire terrier
These little dogs are so cute I've always had a hard time believing they're not stuffed animals.
7. Poodle
Yeah, yeah, very smart breed, blah blah blah. This breed has attitude. They might as well be cats. Fuggetaboutit.
6. Rottweiler
I still remember Jim Gearhart bringing his Rottweiler to work on occasion. Beautiful dogs, but please, no sudden movements.
5. Bulldog
A breed that got its name from a vicious sport (to call it a sport is a stretch) in which a bull is tied to a stake as dogs tried to attack it and people bet money on the outcome.
4. French bulldog
This is the dog that my wife and I considered but a pure French bulldog is very expensive. We adopted a mixed breed dog from a rescue instead.
3. Golden retriever
I had a Golden once. Beautiful and gentle dogs.
2. German shepherd
Like a baseball utility player, this breed does it all. Police dog, service dog, guard dog, you name it.
1. Labrador retriever
It is not only the most popular breed for New Jersey but for America. It's been America's most popular breed since 1991. That's a good run!
More from New Jersey 101.5