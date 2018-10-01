More than 100 pieces of lawn equipment believed to have been stolen from several counties around the state have been recovered, and the State Police are hoping to reunite the equipment with its rightful owners.

The 130 pieces of equipment were located due to an investigation into burglaries and thefts in Vineland, the State Police reported. While the items were found in South Jersey, police believe the items were taken from as far north as Monmouth and Burlington Counties between January and September.

The items may also belong to owners in Cumberland, Salem, Atlantic and Gloucester counties as well, police said.

Out of the original 130 items, around 70 have been claimed by owners, but police are hoping the remaining items can be returned as well. Anyone believing a piece of equipment belongs to them is encouraged to call the Bridgeton Station Detective Bureau at 856-451-0106.

