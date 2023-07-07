Is this cookie spot in NJ better than Crumbl Cookies and all the rest?

I got sucked into the black hole of the TikTok world the other day and stumbled upon this video of a cookie spot that re-released their famous rainbow cookies for a limited time.

My favorite cookie is an Italian rainbow cookie smothered in dark chocolate, so this particular video made my pregnancy sweet tooth that much sweeter.

So I did some digging and realized that this cookie place has a few stores in New Jersey and the only thing I could think of at the time was, where have I been?!

Clearly living under a rock because not only have I never heard of this place, but it’s a New York-based company that expanded to the Garden State and is said to be better than Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies.

Now that’s a statement especially since Crumbl has been all the rage lately.

Chip City Cookies started in New York and eventually made its way to New Jersey. They have 18 locations with 5 in Manhattan, 2 in Brooklyn, 2 on Long Island and 6 in Queens.

The New Jersey locations are:

Newark

One Gateway Center

Ridgewood

305 E Ridgewood Ave

Hoboken

113 Washington Street

But the best part is you can get these cookies delivered to you as well.

Like Crumbl Cookies, there is a weekly menu where you will find your basic, everyday flavors and then a few specials along the way.

If you can make it to the store, the go-to seems to be getting your favorite cookie with your favorite flavored ice cream on top.

I really don’t know where I’ve been that I didn’t know about this place, but I will be 100% making my way in for a visit.

