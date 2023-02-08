Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall.

He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.

Weedman's Joint was a sandwich shop, right? RIGHT! He even had a sandwich named after me and Judi. I picked one up one day after work. It was very good.

Whatever else he was doing there, nobody seemed to bother him and he prospered. Maybe after taking away his freedom for a few years by putting him in the Mercer County lockup, the people in charge figured they'd just let him be.

Well, all of that is behind him now. NJ Weedman is a fully licensed cannabis dealer. He is truly an expert in the field who has more than paid his dues. Here's all you need to know from his email newsletter. Good luck, Ed!

— A new system for patrons to check in, including a QR code at the door

— A virtual card and membership (anyone who doesn’t want to participate can continue to show a state-issued ID at the door.)

— A sales tax of 6.625% will be applied on all transactions.

“As you know the state of New Jersey is inviting the black market (legacy) marijuana dealers into its new cannabis industry,” he said in a newsletter. “We were granted a license. Rules are being set up and regulations are being created by the CRC (cannabis regulatory commission) that we are being asked to implement as part of our inclusion in legalization. To comply with that license, we must pay our taxes.”

There’s also a new website — NJweedmansdispensary.com — with menus and membership info. Plus delivery service outside Trenton

“We know it’s been some months since the restaurant closed. We’re anxious too!” he said.

“The grand opening date for the restaurant will be in April and the day will be announced soon. There will be an updated menu with more selections of infused food. You will be able to smoke and eat as you please. Stay patient, the wait will be worth it.”

