Is the NJ Republican Party dead?

The GOP in New Jersey isn't quite dead yet, but based on their support of higher taxes during the Christie administration, they're not an effective opposition voice to the outrageous and incompetent Murphy administration. This was the main topic of conversation during my Facebook Live event this week.

Things are actually getting worse in the Garden State. We have an Attorney General using his law enforcement role for political purposes potentially compromising the safety and well being of our brave officers and our communities. The Governor pretends to be a champion of women and victims, but seemingly turned a blind eye to credible rape allegations within his own campaign. Taxes are going up. Roads are in disrepair. NJ Transit is a mess. Drug overdose deaths are way higher than the national average and the politicians continue to waste time and money avoiding anything close to a solution.

Take a listen to my take and then join me next week and every Tuesday at 10am!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: