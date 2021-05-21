Is Stockton teaching about racism or, committing actual racism? (Opinion)

No rational decent person believes in racism. This country has done more to combat racism, perhaps than any other country on the planet.

In my lifetime, we've seen tremendous strides in eliminating bigotry of all kinds and have seen firsthand society coming together in ways unimaginable just a generation before. You see it in interracial marriages, in media diversity, in integrated neighborhoods, schools and workplaces. That was before the last decade.

Perhaps it was indoctrination at universities, constantly preaching tribalism and racial division. Or maybe it was a generation so spoiled and so devoid of any real true causes that they manufactured crises to share the glory of previous generations that really fought to stamp out true racism.

It could have even been the election of the first African-American President, who had a unique opportunity to push America even further into what was a harmonious, almost color blind society. But sadly, he did more to divide us than we could have imagined. Disappointing but true.

In the last ten years we have been more divided along racial and ethnic lines than any time since before the great civil rights movement of the 1960's. Now, to double down on the division and race-baiting, Stockton University is requiring courses on race regardless of a student major course of study.

Not only is it a waste of time and money, but it will do more to stir up racial division and resentment that we thought was long behind us a generation ago. Yet another reason to think long and hard before plunking down or borrowing the nearly $65,000 for a Stockton or any University education.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.