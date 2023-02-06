Is Snooki joining ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’?

We loved or hated Jersey Shore and now we have Jersey Shore Family Vacation to argue about. The characters are real, although amplified, and whether you admit it or not, we all picked our favorite.

For me and for thousands of others it's all about Snooki. I don't think I'm alone when I say that it would be epic to see her grow into a Real Housewife here in New Jersey. She and Andy Cohen talked all about it by the way.

Snooki lives in my hometown and it is really kind of cool to bump into her doing the same daily mom stuff that I am. She has been super-sweet every time we’ve crossed paths. In fact, she owns a clothing store in town and it is affordable, fashionable, and fun so I recommend you go to The Snook Shop and update that closet.

All my kids run into her too and she is not only happy to take photos, but she also hung out with my oldest daughter for a drink. So am I partial to her because she's a hometown girl? Sure, but she is also great on TV and in my opinion, she should do more than MTV.

My middle daughter Bella crashing Snooki in the middle of reffing her son's soccer game for a photo. Even under those circumstances she was super sweet. Bella get back in the game! Photo credit: Shannon Holly My middle daughter Bella ran up to Snooki in the middle of reffing her son's soccer game for a photo. Even under those circumstances, she was super sweet. Bella get back in the game! Photo credit: Shannon Holly loading...

My oldest daughter, Brianna bumped into Snooki at our local pub and she was more than happy to have a drink with her and hang with a fan. Photo credit: Shannon Holly My oldest daughter, Brianna bumped into Snooki at our local pub and she was more than happy to have a drink with her and hang with a fan. Photo credit: Shannon Holly loading...

Has the Jersey Shore franchise run its course? I loved it straight out of the gate, and all these years later, I have to admit, I was curious about how everyone was doing. However, now we have our update I'm good. I’m ready to see Snooki hold her own on RHONJ now that she’s a grown, successful mama and businesswoman. Andy Cohen however has another take on that. Boo hiss boo.

Andy Cohen, the creator of all things Housewives shot the idea right down.

“So in my mind, I just thought it’s like putting a Kardashian on, like, another show that has nothing to do with it. It’s like two different worlds. That is my only thing. It was nothing personal.”

Andy’s judgment has been pretty on point so far but I have to say I’m not in agreement with this call. Why are we putting our girl in a box? She has proved to be a lot of different things so far and just because she made a mark for herself on reality TV doesn’t mean she is not versatile. Andy is typecasting her and his loss will be another network’s gain mark my words.

For now, I’ll just keep supporting my cheetah print habit at the Snooki Shop.

You can read more about her so-called feud with Housewives creator Andy Cohen here.

