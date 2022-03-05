The most expensive condo for sale in Ocean City, NJ

The owners of the most expensive condominium listed for sale in South Jersey recently dropped the price of their condo by $500,000 — and, as of Sunday, Feb 19, it was still the most expensive condo for sale in South Jersey.

The question comes to mind: Is it worth it?

Where is this condo?

The condo is part of the exclusive Breakers, beachfront at 2nd Street in Ocean City.

What Does This Condo Offer?

The condo has three bedrooms and three full baths, a two-car garage, and a wet bar. It is a little over 2000 square feet and has two beachfront custom privacy decks. At 2nd Street in Ocean City, you would be in the heart of the summer action.

Okay, How Much is This Condo?

This condo is listed at $2,650,000. Remember, that's after a $500,000 price drop. When the condo was first listed in October 2021, the asking price was $3.1 million. The Breakers charges a $500 monthly HOA fee.

Take a Look at the Most Expensive Condo for Sale In South Jersey

Look at the photo gallery of this condo and then tell me if you think it is worth the asking price.

The Most Expensive Condo For Sale In South Jersey

