Is it legal to drive without a front license plate in New Jersey?

Before you get a new car, here's something you should know.

It's that time of year for major sales at car dealerships. Many people are taking advantage of these lower prices, and are buying the cars they've been saving all year for.

Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash Go to Ben Moreland's profile Ben Moreland Available for hire red Ford vehicle parked under tree Views 370,412 Downloads 1,467 Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash loading...

If you're lucky enough, maybe you'll even get a car for Christmas! When I was 18, my parents actually bought me my first car for Christmas: a Toyota Yaris. I was so shocked when I opened a jewelry box to find a miniature car with a bow on it and turned around to find my mom holding the keys. It's a memory my family will cherish forever.

But, along with the thrills and excitement of getting a new car, comes the mundane processes like calling insurance, and getting your new registration, and license plates. Each state has its own set of laws when it comes to license plates.

According to News Wheel, there are 19 states that permit drivers to operate their cars with one license plate on the back (I found out these states are referred to as "the rugged 19," and thought that was funny!) Others make it mandatory for cars to have plates in both the front and back.

So, is New Jersey part of the "rugged 19" states that make front plates optional?

Photo by Maxwell Nelson on Unsplash Photo by Maxwell Nelson on Unsplash loading...

No. It's illegal to ditch your front license plate in New Jersey. In fact, per Way.com, you can be fined up to $200 for breaking the law. However, there is a bill proposed that would make New Jersey a one-plate state.

Some people support the bill because they feel the front license plates are ugly and ruin the look of the car. Per our sister station NJ101.5, it also would also cut down on license manufacturing costs.

I personally don't care either way. Would you be in support of this?

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey