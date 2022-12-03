Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?

There are lots of tips and tricks when it comes to driving safely in New Jersey's winter weather.

My Mom always used to tell me that the speed limit in the winter is merely a suggestion. She was not insinuating that you go over that speed, she was saying that common sense prevails and if it is slick you should not go the speed limit.

You should also drive with your low beams on in snowy weather. That helps you see and everyone see you. For some reason, everyone thinks to do that in the rain but forgets to in the snow.

This may be the most important thing, do not follow the next car closely. In fact, stay very far from them so you have more reaction time. I can’t tell you how many times this has saved me.

This tip feels wrong but it is the right thing to do. If you skid out, steer in the direction of the skid, doing the opposite can flip your car. Take your foot off the gas as well.

Go extra slow when exiting the highway, the turnoffs are almost always icier than the roads and they are most likely on a sharp turn.

Back to the original question…

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey

The answer is an emphatic YES. Drivers are required by law to remove snow and ice from their vehicles, especially from the hood and roof because you could impair yourself or other drivers if it flies off your car and onto someone else’s.

This is an actual law in New Jersey and the fine is $75 for each offense. That’s if nothing goes wrong. Let’s say your car’s ice-created damage by flying onto another car, it is an additional fine of anywhere from $200-$1000 dollars.

This is no laughing matter, there are over 500 deaths per year from flying snow and ice from one vehicle to the next. Be safe and scrape it forward.

These are the roads you really want to stay away from during a New Jersey winter.

