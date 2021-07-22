Is cash still king? Ask Spadea’s mother-in-law

That's been said for generations, "make sure you have cash."

The actual origin of the phrase "Cash is King" is listed as "unclear" but it was popularized by the CEO of the Swedish car giant Volvo in 1987 after the market crash.

It came up on the show Thursday when I brought up the fact that I've been short on cash several times over the past few weeks. We've got work going on with the construction at our house, the installation of the new surveillance system from my friends at Acteon and a variety of other projects.

Of course we tip the guys doing the work, but I never have any cash.

So, I've been asking my mother-in-law, who moved in with us after my father-in-law passed away last year, to help out. It's not that I don't have the money. But I forget to get cash and then the guys are at the house. Thankfully Jodi's mom is old school and always has cash on hand.

Yes, I'm keeping a tally so I can pay her back!

Question for you, are you a cash user or strictly credit cards?

Seems after the lockdowns, more and more people are carrying cash...just in case. Where do you fall on the cash issue?

Let me know by downloading the free NJ1015 app and subscribing to the "Bill Spadea Channel," then send me a note through the chat function.

You might get your note read on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

