Is Alzheimer’s wrecking your family?

There is a crisis many families are facing and dealing with that involves a loved one's sufferings and that crisis is Alzheimer's. From the cost burden to the family, to the cost of the state as Medicare resources are being drained to fight the debilitating disease.

Ken Zaentz, the President of Alzheimer's New Jersey, joined me on the morning show to offer help and support for your family if you are hitting that wall and wondering how to get help. Call 888-280-6055 or visit www.alznj.org .

