Introducing #BlueFriday: We’ll honor cops every week in 2016

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno stopped by the studio Wednesday to pick up a donation of socks Eric Scott's making to Covenant House, which provides shelter, food, immediate crisis care and other services to homeless and runaway youths.

But first — she called me out.

As Christmas passed, I had a conversation on air regarding New Year's resolution fails. The idea of waiting for New Year's Eve is ridiculous. People kid and set themselves up for failure. My question to you regarding resolution is: Why not work toward it all year long?

Yet the lieutenant governor challenged me to do something good for my resolution. So in 2016, every Friday will be #BlueFriday on my show — in recognition of any individual in law enforcement who goes above and beyond.

Tweet @NJ1015 and me, @BillSpadea, letting me know who should be recognized every Friday for their great work in New Jersey's law enforcement. Use the hashtag #BlueFriday to get the conversation going.