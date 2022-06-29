Interlaken, NJ residents report major movie filming on their streets

When my Nextdoor app talks, I have to listen.

People closely follow Nextdoor, the neighbor app that sprung up in recent years to alert communities to happenings in their local neighborhoods. Anything that neighbors witness or experience can be reported here.

Throughout the shooting of the movie "Miranda’s Victim," the story of how the reading of Miranda Rights became routine police procedure, is now filming in New Jersey. There have been reports about this that I have followed closely on the app.

According to an article on NJ.com, the actor’s trade paper backstage.com ran an open casting call in the spring for extras in Red Bank so we knew that there were going to be Jersey residents participating in the film. In fact, the piece also says that the Two River Times reported locations for the film would include Port Monmouth Elementary School (which closed in 2020) as well as Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Port Monmouth Elementary School via Google Maps Port Monmouth Elementary School via Google Maps loading...

But Interlaken residents curious as to what the hubbub in their town was yesterday, took to Nextdoor to report the commotion and ask what was up. Others in the neighborhood reported that "Miranda‘s Victim" was shooting around the neighborhood. Residents were reporting sightings of the movie crew and set with beautiful old cars from the period of the movie’s setting along Raymere Avenue.

Raymere Avenue via Google Maps Raymere Avenue via Google Maps loading...

The film stars Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and the cast also includes Oscar winner Donald Sutherland, as well as Kyle McLachlan, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Ryan Phillippe.

Ryan Phillippe (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP), Abigail Breslin (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP), Kyle MacLachlan (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Ryan Phillippe (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP), Abigail Breslin (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP), Kyle MacLachlan (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) loading...

The film is produced by an NJ company Called Navesink River Productions, which is owned by Middletown Resident George Kolber, who also wrote the screenplay and serves as a managing member of venture capital company GVK Limited Partners. He is also a past commissioner of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, according to the article.

When the casting call went out for Miranda’s Victim, it asked for New Jerseyans who could play pedestrians, detectives, police officers, jurors, bailiffs, moviegoers and wedding guests.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

So when you watch the film, whose release day is unknown, make sure you look out for exteriors including the quaint homes of Interlaken, and the beautiful people of New Jersey who are likely to comprise a significant part of the cast in those roles.

Raymere Avenue via Google Maps Raymere Avenue via Google Maps loading...

Raymere Avenue via Google Maps Raymere Avenue via Google Maps loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

