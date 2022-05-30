This New Jersey property is like taking a trip back in time. Way back in time.

Have you watched "The Crown?"

Get our free mobile app

Producers could've easily filmed much of the series right in this house.

Located in Saddle River, an upscale town in Bergen County, the location is prime due in part to its proximity to New York City.

It's roughly 10 miles northwest of Manhattan, and two miles south of the Hudson River.

Set atop a huge hill, this 13 bedroom, 10.5 bath $17.5 million dollar mansion is certainly a throwback, but make no mistake.

This home has many modern amenities.

Are you ready for the layout of this place?

grand double staircase entry

glass elevator overlooking gorgeous private grounds

large indoor and outdoor gunite swimming pools and jacuzzis

regulation-sized indoor racquetball court

outdoor lit tennis court

billiard room

library

state of the art home theater

temperature-controlled wine cellar

sauna

steam room

plunge pool

gym

2,200 square-foot ballroom (what?!)

Oh, there's more. and more! The four-floor mansion is 32,500 square feet and sits on 6-acres. The property is surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful trees.

Ready to have your mind blown? This "palace on the hill" was last sold in 1995 for $1.2 million. No joke. I'm guessing what you're about to see isn't what this place looked like in '95. You better believe that there have been insane upgrades.

Let's take a little tour, shall we?

GO INSIDE THIS NJ PALACE THAT LOOKS LIKE IT'S RIGHT OUT OF 'THE CROWN'