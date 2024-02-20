Mom charged after infant is found alone outside NJ convention center

🔴 An infant was left alone in a stroller outside a NJ convention center

🔴 It's not clear why the baby was left out in the cold while the mom went inside

🔴 The young mom was arrested and charged

SECAUCUS — A young mother has been charged after police found an infant left alone in a stroller outside a New Jersey convention center last week.

Secaucus police responded to the Meadowlands Exposition Center, located on Plaza Drive just before noon on a report of an infant child who was left unattended in a stroller on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

Police Chief Dennis Miller told the Hudson County View that the baby had been left outside for about 20 minutes, while the mother went inside. It's not clear what event was happening at the convention center that day, or why the baby was left outside in the cold alone.

The child’s mother, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The unidentified woman was issued a complaint summons and then was released from police custody.

