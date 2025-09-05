Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli, at right, and Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Jr. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(garfieldnj.org) Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli, at right, and Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Jr. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(garfieldnj.org) loading...

🔴 Democrat mayor is hosting Jack Ciattarelli fundraiser

🔴 Report says the mayor is expected to switch political parties

🔴 Mikie Sherrill gets endorsement from Newark mayor

The mayor of Garfield is expected to join the Republican Party at a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, according to a published report.

The political switch comes less than a year into Everett Garnto, Jr.'s first term as mayor of the North Jersey community.

⬛ Voters fed up with both major parties, how it impacts Gov race

Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

❎ More people are registering to vote in NJ

❎ Most are rejecting both political parties

❎ They are the key to winning the race for governor

More New Jersey residents are registering to vote ahead of the critical election of a new governor and the majority of them are rejecting both major political parties.

New Jersey cannot be mistaken for a red state even as Republicans continue to make gains among registered voters and Democrats see their numbers decline.

The fastest growing segment of registered voters in the Garden State are those that do not identify with any political party.

The latest data from the New Jersey Division of Elections shows nearly 7,000 new voters added to the state’s registration rolls. Most chose not to register with any political party.

This is continuing a trend showing those who are motivated to join the voter rolls are rejecting both major political parties.

It also further demonstrates how even more critical the independent minded or unaffiliated voter has become in statewide elections in New Jersey.

NJ elementary school custodian arrested for child abuse images NJ elementary school custodian arrested for child abuse images (HCPO, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

RARITAN TOWNSHIP— An elementary school custodian has been accused of keeping child sexual abuse material saved to a social media account.

Carlos E. Barraza, of Raritan Township, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of child sexual abuse images and endangering the welfare of a child, both third-degree counts.

Barraza was an employee of Pritchard Custodial Services, a contracted service provider for the Flemington-Raritan School District.

The 34-year-old had worked at Barley Sheaf Elementary School for the past five years.

Barraza has been removed from employment by Pritchard Custodial Services and from the school district, effective immediately, school administrators said.

A beach in the City of Cape May A beach in the City of Cape May (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

🚨A solo swimmer went missing at a Cape Bay beach on Thursday morning

🚨Several agencies are involved in an ongoing search

🚨Two people drowned in New Jersey earlier this week

CAPE MAY — A search began Thursday morning for a missing swimmer and continued into the afternoon.

The swimmer, a woman between age 30 and 40, went into the water near Madison and Beach avenues and was reported missing around 8:10 a.m. according to a statement from the City of Cape May Office of Emergency Management.

As of 4 p.m. the woman had not been found but New Jersey State Police marine boats, the U.S. Coast Guard Small Boat Statio, the U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department and several other agencies continued to search.

A high risk of rip currents was in effect. The Cape May Beach Patrol had a double red flag posted that prohibited both swimming and going into the ocean.

Strathmere Beach erosion Fox 29 via YouTube, Canva loading...

💲An appropriations bill would cut spending on beach replenishment

💲Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone testified against the bill in the House

💲GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew says that is not true

Jersey Shore communities could face significant cuts to federal funding for beach replenishment projects, a move that local leaders warn could increase the risk to homes and businesses from storms and erosion.

A spending plan before Congress would slash funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, including those that maintain and protect the Jersey Shore, from $200 million down to $60 million, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, who called the legislation "one of the worst energy and water appropriations bills.”

The action in Washington comes after many Jersey Shore beaches were eaten away by heavy waves from Hurricane Erin. The storm did not make a direct impact on the U.S. mainland but days of pounding surf caused serious damage to beaches just before the Labor Day weekend.

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Has the time come to break NJ into separate states? Should New Jersey be split up into multiple states? Here's what that might look like. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.