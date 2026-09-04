🚨Two dump trucks were involved in a chain-reaction crash with a school bus Thursday

🚨Elementary school children were among those taken to a hospital after the collision

🚨Tuckahoe Road was closed for hours while crews cleaned up debris and fuel

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Five vehicles, including two dump trucks and a school bus, were involved in a chain-reaction collision that injured 12 elementary school-age children and two adults Thursday afternoon on the third day of classes.

Monroe Township police say a dump truck heading north on Tuckahoe Road hit a car at the end of a line of traffic stopped for a school bus, injuring an adult and two children inside. That school bus was not involved in the crash.

The force pushed that vehicle into another car with a woman inside, which was pushed into a school bus carrying nine children and two adults. The school bus then rear-ended a second dump truck.

Students treated and released

All those involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Most had been released by Thursday night. Counselors will be available at Oak Knoll Elementary School Friday to assist students as needed.

Resident Jamie Young told NBC Philadelphia that the impacts sounded like explosions, and he went outside to help those involved in the crashes.

Young said speeding on Tuckahoe Road is a problem, with people running lights and hitting vehicles pulling out of the Wawa store.

Tuckahoe Road was closed for several hours for cleanup of debris and fuel.

The two dump trucks are owned by the same company, which is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Charges in the crash are pending the completion of the an investigation. Police asked witnesses to the crash to call 856-728-9800 X583.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom