🔴 Democrat mayor is hosting Jack Ciattarelli fundraiser

🔴 Report says the mayor is expected to switch political parties

🔴 Mikie Sherrill gets endorsement from Newark mayor

The mayor of Garfield is expected to join the Republican Party at a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, according to a published report.

The political switch comes less than a year into Everett Garnto, Jr.'s first term as mayor of the North Jersey community.

Garnto is hosting Ciattarelli and his campaign at the Garfield recreation center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The New Jersey Globe reports that Garnto will endorse Ciattarelli and become a Republican.

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Ciattarelli appeared to confirm the report.

"Over the weekend, I was endorsed by a Democratic mayor. Tomorrow, I'll be endorsed by another Democratic mayor who's switching parties to the Republicans," Ciattarelli said.

On Sunday, Dover Mayor James Dodd, a Democrat, appeared with Ciattarelli at a meet-and-greet event.

Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Jr., a Democrat who is expected to switch parties on Thursday (garfieldnj.org) Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Jr., a Democrat who is expected to switch parties on Thursday (garfieldnj.org) loading...

Who is Garfield Mayor Everett Garnto, Jr.?

Everett Garnto, Jr. won his seat on the Garfield council in the crowded November 2024 election. He ran and won as a Democrat.

Out of 14 candidates, Garnto received 8.34% of the vote. That was the second-most of any candidate in the race, and his fellow councilmembers later selected him as mayor.

Before Garnto ran for mayor, he was a police officer for 29 years. Det. Sgt. Everett Garnto, Jr., retired on Jan. 1, 2024.

Garnto was also a former local school board member and the vice chairperson of the Garfield Housing Authority.

In June, Garnto and the town were sued by Wawa after the council passed an ordinance to stop its local store from operating 24/7.

Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

Mikie Sherrill gets endorsement from Newark mayor

With Election Day in the November 2025 gubernatorial race only two months away, more endorsements are coming for both candidates.

On Wednesday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka endorsed U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, for governor. Baraka ran in the Democratic primary but lost to Sherrill.

Unlike Garnto's endorsement of Ciattarelli, Baraka's endorsement of Sherrill is not a surprise.

The Democratic mayor has previously spoken about needing to unite the party against Ciattarelli.

