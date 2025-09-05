❎ More people are registering to vote in NJ

❎ Most are rejecting both political parties

❎ They are the key to winning the race for governor

More New Jersey residents are registering to vote ahead of the critical election of a new governor and the majority of them are rejecting both major political parties.

New Jersey cannot be mistaken for a red state even as Republicans continue to make gains among registered voters and Democrats see their numbers decline.

The fastest growing segment of registered voters in the Garden State are those that do not identify with any political party.

The latest data from the New Jersey Division of Elections shows nearly 7,000 new voters added to the state’s registration rolls. Most chose not to register with any political party.

This is continuing a trend showing those who are motivated to join the voter rolls are rejecting both major political parties.

It also further demonstrates how even more critical the independent minded or unaffiliated voter has become in statewide elections in New Jersey.

Unaffiliated voters are set to become the largest voting block in New Jersey. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) Unaffiliated voters are set to become the largest voting block in New Jersey. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Democrats still have an edge, barely

Data released by the state in June shows even with the steady gains Republicans have made among registered voters, Democrats still hold a sizeable lead.

In the June, 2025, primary there were 2,462,041 registered Democrats registered to vote.

Republicans had 1,629,504 registered voters.

But there were 2,408,835 unaffiliated voters registered.

If the current trends continue, the unaffiliated voter will become the largest voter block in the state sending a clear message that both major parties are out of touch with the majority of New Jersey voters.

Jack Ciattarelli, Mikie Sherrill Most new voters are rejecting both major political parties in New Jersey. (Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) (Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

What it means in the race for NJ governor in 2025

You can expect the majority of registered voters to line up behind their party’s nominee for governor. That gives a significant edge to the Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill over her Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill further has the advantage of being able to appeal to the base Democratic issues, while moderating just enough to appeal to a portion of the 2.4 million unaffiliated voters.

For Ciattarelli to have any path to victory, he must motivate the Republican base, but also appeal to large numbers of unaffiliated voters.

It is a much harder task given the polarizing and volatile political climate we live in.

President Donald Trump and Jack Ciattarelli Support for Donald Trump's MAGA policies has eroded in New Jersey, possibly impacting Jack Ciattarelli's campaign for governor. (Photos: AP/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Ciattarelli needed more radical MAGA Republicans to win the primary. Distancing himself from MAGA policies risks those voters staying home on election day.

Keeping too close risks alienating unaffiliated voters and losing their vote.

Recent polls have shown how divided unaffiliated voters are heading into the home stretch of this election.

An FDU survey found Ciattarelli and Sherrill each have the support of about a third of unaffiliated voters who say they are likely to vote in the race for governor.

A third are still undecided.

It is that third that will likely decide the election.

These are also people who have already decided they don’t like either political party enough to join them.

It will be interesting to watch how both Sherrill and Ciattarelli try to convince them to pull their level on election day.

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

10 of New Jersey's best hidden gems New Jersey 101.5 took to Facebook and asked for input on the best hidden gems that make the Garden State so unique. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom