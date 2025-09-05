Voter Dissatisfaction Grows As New Jerseyans Register Unaffiliated
❎ More people are registering to vote in NJ
❎ Most are rejecting both political parties
❎ They are the key to winning the race for governor
More New Jersey residents are registering to vote ahead of the critical election of a new governor and the majority of them are rejecting both major political parties.
New Jersey cannot be mistaken for a red state even as Republicans continue to make gains among registered voters and Democrats see their numbers decline.
The fastest growing segment of registered voters in the Garden State are those that do not identify with any political party.
The latest data from the New Jersey Division of Elections shows nearly 7,000 new voters added to the state’s registration rolls. Most chose not to register with any political party.
This is continuing a trend showing those who are motivated to join the voter rolls are rejecting both major political parties.
It also further demonstrates how even more critical the independent minded or unaffiliated voter has become in statewide elections in New Jersey.
Democrats still have an edge, barely
Data released by the state in June shows even with the steady gains Republicans have made among registered voters, Democrats still hold a sizeable lead.
In the June, 2025, primary there were 2,462,041 registered Democrats registered to vote.
Republicans had 1,629,504 registered voters.
But there were 2,408,835 unaffiliated voters registered.
If the current trends continue, the unaffiliated voter will become the largest voter block in the state sending a clear message that both major parties are out of touch with the majority of New Jersey voters.
What it means in the race for NJ governor in 2025
You can expect the majority of registered voters to line up behind their party’s nominee for governor. That gives a significant edge to the Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill over her Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
Sherrill further has the advantage of being able to appeal to the base Democratic issues, while moderating just enough to appeal to a portion of the 2.4 million unaffiliated voters.
For Ciattarelli to have any path to victory, he must motivate the Republican base, but also appeal to large numbers of unaffiliated voters.
It is a much harder task given the polarizing and volatile political climate we live in.
Ciattarelli needed more radical MAGA Republicans to win the primary. Distancing himself from MAGA policies risks those voters staying home on election day.
Keeping too close risks alienating unaffiliated voters and losing their vote.
Recent polls have shown how divided unaffiliated voters are heading into the home stretch of this election.
An FDU survey found Ciattarelli and Sherrill each have the support of about a third of unaffiliated voters who say they are likely to vote in the race for governor.
A third are still undecided.
It is that third that will likely decide the election.
These are also people who have already decided they don’t like either political party enough to join them.
It will be interesting to watch how both Sherrill and Ciattarelli try to convince them to pull their level on election day.
