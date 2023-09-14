Incredible Monarch Butterfly migration through New Jersey

It happens every year and residents of the Jersey Shore anxiously wait for it.

Just like the throngs of tourists that leave the beaches and shore towns bring joy to shore residents, this annual trek does the same.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Not every town will see them every year, but it's a good bet if you keep an eye out you may be lucky enough to catch this spectacular phenomenon.

I was lucky enough a few years ago to catch a smaller group trekking through Atlantic City and Ventnor while on a Sunday morning bike ride.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Sometimes they're in such great numbers that you can actually see almost a cloud of them making their way south.

It's an incredible journey for these beautiful creatures and hard to believe that they make it all the way to Mexico. Yes Mexico!

Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images loading...

They live about nine months and the ones that hatch here after August 15th won't reproduce here and will head to sunny Mexico for the winter. And not just over the border. The delicate Monarch makes it to the hills of Southwestern Mexico.

They usually arrive in mid-November. They start making the trip from New Jersey sometime in mid to late September.

Photo by Susana Gonzalez/Newsmakers Photo by Susana Gonzalez/Newsmakers loading...

The official term for a "flock" of butterflies is a kaleidoscope, and if you see them close enough in flight you'll see why.

I'll let you know if and when they're around this month. Stay tuned!

