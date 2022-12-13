Incredible Foreigner tribute band is playing in Carteret

If you're a Foreigner fan and don't want to wait until next Sept. 3 to see them at the PNC Bank Arts Center, then you're in luck because "Double Vision, The Foreigner Experience", an incredible Foreigner tribute band, will be playing the Carteret Performing Art Center on Dec. 16.

The band consists of Chandler Mogel, who sounds unbelievably like Lou Gramm on lead vocals, Sean Tarr on lead guitar, Scott Duboys on drums, Chris Tristram on bass and backing vocals, Alex Lubin on keyboards, Jason Draven on guitar and backing vocals and Tony Carfora on the sax.

Check out their sound

Mogel, Tarr and Tristam came to my New Jersey 101.5 studio and played an impromptu "Urgent" and blew my audience away.

For this performance, Double Vision will be bringing in the Carteret High School Choir just like Foreigner does when they bring in local choirs to perform on their shows. Nice touch!

The Carteret show is one of many "Double Vision" has been doing around the country this year. As Mogel says:

"We've been playing all over this past year. We played in the Midwest, we played in Michigan, we played in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. All over the map.

So how did this incredible band come together? The whole thing started when Mogul wanted to get into the tribute business:

I wanted to do something that was in my wheelhouse. I wanted to enter the tribute world. You know, I come from the wedding world. Kind of been doing wedding bands and things like that. I wanted to do something that I knew I could do by second nature and not have to force it. So, I didn't want to do Queen, I didn't want to do Journey, I didn't want to let do Led Zeppelin. I wanted to do something that I could do more easily and fastly too.

Why Foreigner?

Foreigner is a band that has a lot of hits that sometimes you hear and you didn't realize it was Foreigner. It kind of has those songs that bring back these memories and they cover all the gamut from pop rock to prog rock to you know, to harder rock; they got everything.

For tickets to see "Double Vision the Foreigner Experience" click here.

