NJ summer concerts! Check out PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule

These are four of the great rock shows the new year will bring us:

Matchbox 20- Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Matchbox 20- Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images loading...

July 15 t h : Matchbox 20- 2023 Tour

Formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995, the group consists of Rob Thomas on lead vocals, guitar and keyboards, Brian Yale on bass, Paul Doucette on drums, rhythm guitar, and backing vocals, and Kyle Cook on lead guitar and backing vocals. Their albums include "Yourself or Someone Like You”, "Mad Season", "More than you think you are" and "North."

Among their hits are "Push", "3AM", "Real World", and "Back to Good"

Brett Michaels- Christian Petersen- Getty Images Brett Michaels- Christian Petersen- Getty Images loading...

July 16 th : Brett Michaels- The Party Gras Tour

From the website: "Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band Poison, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world."

Goo Goo Dolls- Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images Goo Goo Dolls- Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images loading...

Aug 12 : Goo Goo Dolls - The Big Night Out Tour

Their tour with O.A.R. was announced Monday in a press release, “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.,” said lead singer John Rzeznik. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”

Foreigner- Vivien Killilea, Getty Images Foreigner- Vivien Killilea, Getty Images loading...

Sept. 3 : Foreigner — The Historic Farewell Tour

Says leader and founder Mick Jones via live nation;

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

