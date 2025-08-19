Being a parent isn’t just black and white. It’s also knowing your kid well enough, or at least hoping to. To decide the things that are right for them as individuals, that may not look right on paper.

My son started college two years ago, and he was accepted into many in-state as well as out-of-state schools. On paper, naturally, I wanted him to save the money and go in-state since we have many quality schools right here. It seemed practical.

We had toured The College of New Jersey, a fine school with a good reputation, and especially since their addition of Campus Town businesses, making life on campus that much more livable. I thought it was a no-brainer. I would be able to send him there for four years without even a loan. Graduating debt-free with a four-year degree from a place with a solid reputation seemed perfect.

He convinced me otherwise.

He had his heart set on the University of Vermont, where he’s about to begin his junior year. An out-of-state school known as one of the very few so-called “public ivy” schools in the nation. Basically, a public university but with quality equivalent to an Ivy League.

College students, Socializing Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

His reasons weren’t partying. That’s not him. His reasons were not only the quality of education. He wanted to be far from home to force himself to grow up. To become more self-reliant and independent. He knew the two years of the pandemic had stunted his generation’s social skills, and he was on the quieter side to begin with. He knew if he had the opportunity to run home every weekend or be so near me that he wouldn’t challenge himself as much, this wouldn’t be good for him.

He gave solid reasons, demonstrated he had a firm understanding of carrying some debt for himself, and he convinced me. I’ve seen it pay off. He’s become a better person. He’s grown leaps and bounds, so I can’t regret it.

However, when I saw Money Magazine’s Best Public Colleges ranking for 2025-2026. I did cringe a little bit thinking about the value.

The rankings weighed graduates’ ability to pay off debt, the cost of in-state tuition, and how much a graduate is likely to earn 10 years after earning their degree.

Two New Jersey public schools scored huge in value. Wouldn’t you know it, The College of New Jersey was one, and New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark was the other, each earning a 4.5 out of Money Magazine’s 5-star system.

TCNJ The College of New Jersey/ Google Maps/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Of TCNJ Money says, “The College of New Jersey is a public school that could easily be confused for a private one thanks to its small size, residential model, and liberal arts curriculum. That may be by design, as the college aims to keep talented New Jersey students in their home state in a region dense with higher ed options.”

Of New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, they said, “New Jersey Institute of Technology, in the heart of Newark, is known as a launchpad for future engineers and architects. The roughly 9,500 undergrads who make up the diverse student body at NJIT primarily attend for the stellar technical education rather than the social scene or campus atmosphere.”

NJIT New Jersey Institute of Technology/ Google maps/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Of both schools, Money Magazine said they provide “excellent value for students in their home states.”

You can feel very good about sending your kids to these fine New Jersey schools.