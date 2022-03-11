In honor of ‘Pi’ day — 7 of the best dessert pies in NJ

I was so bad at math in school that when my son told me the other day that this Monday, March 14th was “Pi Day,” I had absolutely no idea what he was talking about.

Ohhhhh ... I get it now! Pi!!! March 14th…3/14! Duh.

I also had no idea that Pi is more than a math equation on March 14th, it’s the day when you are allowed to eat as much pie as your heart desires. Whether that means dessert pie or pizza, you cannot let the day waste away without indulging in one of the two.

In the spirit of Pi day here are some of the best spots in New Jersey to get pie:

The Pie Store, Montclair

The Pie Store is one of Jersey's most famous and beloved places to get a pie. They specialize in British meat pies, which if you haven’t tried one should definitely give it a shot.

You can also purchase several British chocolates at the pie store if you want more of a dessert, but the Key lime pie is also said to be delicious.

Joe’s Craft Pies, Westwood

Joe’s specializes in small craft pies that are guaranteed to blow you away. Customers love their fruity pies, which come in cute personal sizes if you are enjoying alone. They are expected to have a huge order for Pi day, so if interested call soon.

Pie Lady Café, Moorestown

For a relaxing sit-down pie experience head over to Pie Lady Café. They have unique pie flavors such as no-bake peanut butter, among other small and delicate desserts. If you are in the area this isn’t a meal you’ll want to pass up.

Sunburst Pie Company, Manasquan

You are going to love this adorable place in downtown Manasquan when you see how much care is put into their pies. Everyone knows a banana cream pie needs real slices of banana not just a huge purée.

Sunbursts crust is also a stand out. It’s flaky and flavorful—not just a placeholder for the fruit.

The Sweetsboro Pastry Shoppe, Swedesboro

This place offers traditional pie flavors like apple, cherry, blueberry and peach. They also have some fun twists like a multifruit with apple, cherry and blueberry all together, cranberry apple, blueberry peach, and Apple caramel walnut.

Fans say they are all stand out. But the specialty of the Swedesboro pie is the lattice crust. Offer the traditional way or sugar encrusted which makes the pie crust as much of a treat as what’s underneath.

Penza's Pies at the Red Barn Café, Hammonton.

Penza’s pies are not just pies but their work of art. I swear when you see them you will think that a woman came into the place wearing authentic colonial garb and baked them just for you and your family. They have the most thoughtful touches and people just go nuts for their fresh taste and their traditional flavors

Delicious Orchards, Colts Neck

Every website that talks about pies includes this most iconic spot for pies in New Jersey: Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck. In survey after survey, It continues to be chosen as one of the best pie places in New Jersey, if not THE best.

The 1,200-square-foot farmstand/general store is most well known for its basic classic homemade apple pie, Which reviewers say is the best anywhere.

