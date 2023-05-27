In fight of his life, former New Jersey Nets player Chris Engler battles ALS

On Friday, June 2, 2023, Major League Baseball will promote awareness for ALS with Lou Gehrig Day across the country. It was 82 years ago this week that 35-year-old New York Yankee and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player Lou Gehrig died from the terrible disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function.

It’s been a very long 82 years since Lou Gehrig died from ALS and there is still no cure. Billions of dollars have been spent in research but hope is on the horizon. Recently there have been a few signs of good news due to several studies and treatments. One of those treatments is The Healey Platform Trial, which has accelerated treatment with a reduction in the cost of research, time of treatment and participation of patients.

In the past six months, two new drugs that may be helpful in slowing down the progress of ALS were FDA approved and are now being introduced, radicava and tofersen have received millions in donations and research to help ALS patients. Other studies are out there and we hope that this terrible disease will become a curable disease in the past. We are making progress.

ALS is personal to me. I have hosted many benefits here in New Jersey to raise monies for more research. I have known people that have succumbed to ALS and the pain upon hearing of the loss is like another hard shot to the gut. It hurts. I’ve discussed the disease in depth with ALS research doctors, nurses, caregivers and families of those afflicted with ALS.

The disease got real when two years ago one of my very close college friends was diagnosed with ALS. My friend Chris Engler stands 7 feet tall and played basketball at the University of Minnesota where I went to college and then he changed schools and played for the University of Wyoming. Chris was drafted in the NBA and landed with the Golden State Warriors, had a stretch with the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks and ended his career here in New Jersey with the Nets.

Chris is a smart man who after playing continued his education and became a teacher and a lawyer. He married his beautiful wife Cara and they raised their daughter Carina. Chris is the most down-to-earth nicest guy I have ever met. We had become friends fast and furious and have remained in touch every year for close to 45 years.

I was so crushed when I heard Chris got the diagnosis of ALS.

To Chris, this is all in stride and his veracious attitude and action in finding how ALS works and how he can personally attack it became he and Cara’s mission. Chris attacked this like it was game 7 on the NBA Finals. We compared notes on what I was told, he found studies and trial programs that fit and some that didn’t. Chris, who currently lives in Stillwater, Minnesota, was there when then Minnesota State Senator Tommasoni, an ALS patient himself, was instrumental in getting $20 million allocated for ALS research.

Chris went to the statehouse and was present for the signing of that bill. Unfortunately, Senator Tommasoni succumbed to the disease shortly after the bill was signed last year. Chris got together with former Minnesota Twin Kent Hrbek and helped raise funds for Kent’s charity ALS Association of MN/ND/SD chapter. Kent has been a diligent worker to find the cure of ALS after Kent’s dad succumbed to the disease in the early '80s.

Chris is also a big proponent of Never Surrender, a charity that continues to help those afflicted with ALS in the Minnesota area. He met with Sandy the executive director and a great charitable bond was created. He continues to support and attend when he can, fundraisers for Never Surrender.

Big Chris continues his fight, as I write this article he is receiving new treatment from a new trial plan that wasn’t available a year ago.

Here in New Jersey, I have a near and dear charity that is close to my heart, Joan Dancy and PALS. The Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation was formed in 2005 by my good friend and Bruce Springsteen’s right-hand man, Terry Magovern, in honor of Joan Dancy, his late fiancé, after she succumbed to ALS. I was on the original executive committee. Their mission is to help people in our local communities afflicted with ALS by providing a better quality of life for them and their families.

Time, which is so precious when you have this disease, will tell if a cure is successful but continued research and trial programs are currently being tested every day and more are needed to closer finding a cure. Until we can eradicate this horrible disease we need your help. I hope that you can send all those fighting ALS and the families that are also affected good thoughts and help in searching for a cure to ALS. They need you and so does my man Big Chris. I got you big fella. For your help and continued hope I am forever grateful.

Here is how you can help:

Never Surrender: neversurrenderinc.org

Joan Dancy & PALS: joandancyandpals.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

