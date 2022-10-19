‘Impractical Jokers’ tour coming to New Jersey

Have you seen my friends? The kinda guys who sneak balloons onto people's pants? With names like Cranjis McBasketball? Afraid of cats? Obsessed with Danica McKellar? You seen anybody like that?

Well, you can.

The cast of “Impractical Jokers” is going on tour and they’re stopping in New Jersey. For the uninitiated, it’s a hit show made up of actual lifelong friends who formed a group with great comedic chemistry and ball-busting energy.

It’s basically a hidden camera prank show but where the prank is on them, not the public. They’re the ones who end up embarrassed by often having to say and do things their off-camera friends are whispering into their earpieces. Things that could get some people physically assaulted.

The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour is making a stop at Prudential Center in Newark on Friday March 10, 2023.

Pre-sale happens Wednesday, Oct. 19 using code IJDRIVE and all tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. and you can get them here.

When the guys go on tour these days it's James Murray (Murr), Brian Quinn (Q) and Sal Vulcano (Sal) since Joe Gatto left the show. Their live stage shows are a combination of playing some clips before a crowd, telling very funny behind-the-scenes stories, doing some live bits, maybe a little Q&A. A little of everything.

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals Getty Images for WarnerMedia loading...

One cool thing about “Impractical Jokers” is they shoot in this area all the time. So many New Jersey stores and locations have popped up in episodes over the years. They've filmed at Garden State malls, sports stores, restaurants and even down the Jersey shore.

"Impractical Jokers" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on TruTV.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

You're Not From Jersey Unless...