How to watch the implosion of cooling tower at former NJ power plant

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week.

Get our free mobile app

As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, Sept. 29, at 9:30.

Note that this is not the tall smoke stack with the flashing red lights on it. What is being imploded is the cooling tower that looks like it belongs at a nuclear power plant (which this was not), which some people have referred to as "One Mile Island" over the years.

Smoke stack scheduled to be imploded at the former BL England Power Plant in Beesley's Point NJ - Photo: Google Maps/Townsquare Media Illustration Smoke stack scheduled to be imploded at the former BL England Power Plant in Beesley's Point NJ - Photo: Google Maps/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

In a press release from Upper Township,

Beesley’s Point Development Group has hired Internationally recognized Controlled Demolition Inc. to perform the implosion. Great care and preparation has been taken leading to the event to assure local and state compliance as well as the safety of the community.

Where can you view the implosion?

Obviously, a large number of people will be interested in viewing the implosion, however, due to its location on the water, spots will be limited.

The official word is,

Designated public viewing points have not been defined though there are many great places to view the event safely. Note public access (fishing pier) to the property will not be permitted with boat traffic under Coast Guard jurisdiction.

The pedestrian walkway that runs adjacent to the Garden State Parkway over Great Egg Harbor and the old section of Route 9 where it formerly met the Beesley's Point Bridge, on the Somers Point side, may be good spots.

As of Monday, the weather for Thursday morning appears to be good -- sunshine is in the forecast with highs in the 60s.