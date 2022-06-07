Imagine being the pilot forced to land in NJ over Biden (Opinion)

Let’s take a news story and twist it around to the point of view of the other guy.

Let’s say you’re minding your own business planning no harm to anyone. You’re a pilot. You’re down in Delaware and want to fly your craft on a beautiful spring day.

Everything is normal. You’re not receiving anything out of the ordinary over your radio at first. All of a sudden fighter jets from the North American Aerospace Defense Command are at your side demanding you come down. Or else.

Gulp.

You end up being forced to land in New Jersey, not where you intended to be. You’re interrogated. Grilled by Secret Service. Your plane is checked over by bomb-sniffing dogs. Eventually, you’re let go but told the investigation isn’t necessarily closed.

Authorities say all this happened to a seemingly innocent pilot on Saturday. The guy had apparently unwittingly flown into restricted airspace causing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to evacuate their beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware according to authorities.

The Secret Service says they believe he did this mistakenly and had not downloaded the most current flight guidance and therefore was apparently unaware of the restricted airspace. Authorities also say he was using an improper radio channel and was unable to respond to commands and was thus escorted from the air space.

This had to cause some really tense moments. You can just imagine this guy’s shock. You can also imagine the ball-busting that will stick around for this guy from his pilot friends for a while.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7