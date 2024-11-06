My daughter convinced us to go and vote early last Tuesday night. The line was pretty substantial all day, but we only ended up waiting 45 minutes. Yesterday, in the same township, lines appeared to be anywhere from an hour and a half to 2 1/2 hours long.

The last vote was cast at 2 a.m.! Burlington County seemed to have had a shortage of voting machines in some townships. Hainesport, Lumberton, Riverside and Evesham all reported long lines and long wait times to vote.

Some conspiracy theorists might speculate that since Burlington is considered a blue county and knowing that Republicans prefer to vote on Election Day, they may have kept the number of machines to thwart Republican voting.

The results came in favor of the Democrats and Kamala Harris. But as in all election results, it is what it is, and we have to keep faith in our system, even though it’s been tampered with in the last few years, we have to work with the system we have.

As per usual, New Jersey voted the wrong way as a whole, including my county of Burlington. But some "blue" counties flipped to vote in favor of Donald Trump. The final tally was 12 of the 21 counties went for Trump and 9 for Harris.

But those nine counties had enough population density to put Kamala Harris over the top in the state. No one counted on New Jersey going for Trump, even though the numbers were closer than many had predicted.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

