🏡 Jackson targets illegal rentals as investors allegedly pack tenants into single-family homes.

🏡 Short-lived TikTok and Facebook ads make enforcement difficult, officials say.

🏡 New rules for landlords include inspections, higher fees and longer enforcement hours

JACKSON — This township in Ocean County is fighting back against a growing scheme to rent out single-family homes to as many tenants as will fit inside its walls.

Over the summer, members on the council in Jackson said anonymous investors were posting dozens of rental ads in the form of short-form videos on TikTok and Facebook. These videos quickly disappear, making it hard for local officials to enforce housing laws.

Officials believe these videos, which are often in Spanish, are meant to tightly pack renters into these single-family homes without regard to occupancy rules or safety standards.

Giuseppe Palmeri, the council vice president, said that Jackson was being exploited.

"Illegal renting is not just a zoning issue. It’s a public safety issue, a taxpayer fairness issue, and a quality-of-life issue for every family living next to a home being illegally converted into a boarding house," Palmeri said.

A Jackson code enforcement vehicle A Jackson code enforcement vehicle (Jackson Township) loading...

Jackson expands code enforcement to crack down on illegal rentals

Earlier this month, Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn expanded the hours of some code enforcement officers to crack down on illegal rental properties and landlord violations. They will work until 7 p.m., later than other officers.

"Our code enforcement officers were hitting brick walls, since no residents were home at the time of their inspections, making the investigations difficult. Now, they can conduct their investigations when the occupants of the homes are at home," Kuhn said.

The township has also created a new email for residents to report landlord and rental violations. Complaints can be sent to RentalComplaints@JacksonTwpNJ.net.

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn (Jackson Township) Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn (Jackson Township) loading...

New rental inspections, fees and landlord registration rules begin in 2026

In November, Jackson created a Bureau of Rental Housing and Inspection. Its main job will be to enforce a new ordinance that the council passed in July.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, each rental unit must be inspected at least once a year. They would also be inspected any time there's a change in tenancy. The inspection fee is $100 per unit.

Each landlord also has to register for a landlord registration certificate. The fee is increasing next year to $225, up from the current fee of $125.

"Illegal multi-family rentals have become a serious issue across New Jersey, but here in Jackson, we’re taking proactive, responsible steps to protect our neighborhoods," Palmeri said.

