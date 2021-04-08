If you’ve been quarantined, so has your car (Opinion)

Many people in New Jersey have not ventured too far from their house in the last year. Now that many have been vaccinated, especially seniors, you may be using that car more than you have in one week than you have in the past year. A website called YourMechanic.com advice offers some free advice on what to look out for if you haven't driven your car in a while.

One of the things a car that's been idle for a while is good for, is a home for critters like rats, mice or squirrels. They can nest under the hood and chew through wires and hoses that can cause big problems once you hit the road again. Your tires may have gotten a bit deflated due to temperature changes and lack of usage and maintenance as well. Also condensation can build up in your fuel tank and cause rust and corrosion while your vehicle has been sitting idle.

You should also be aware of dead batteries and be prepared with a jump from one of the many battery charging devices available on the market today. There are several very compact models that are out there. And some more substantial, bulkier ones that might do the trick if you just want to get it to your mechanic or an auto parts store to pick up a new one. One other thing the website warns to look out for and that is your oil, which probably needs a change if it's been sitting around the house as long as you have. It's great for people who've been waiting for the vaccine to venture out, now just make sure you've not stuck on the side of the road once you're out there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.