If you’re into hard seltzer, you might want to check out this NJ event

LAKEWOOD — Hard seltzer fans are going to love this.

Seltzerland, a national-touring event honoring all things hard seltzer, is making its first-ever visit to New Jersey.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone is invited to try more than 100 hard seltzers during Seltzerland at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood.

More than 100 hard seltzer variants will be available, including White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Besides the thirst-quenching treats, guests will also be able to enjoy a White Claw inflatable bubble booth, seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, corn hole, the Good Dogg Volkswagon Bus, and a live DJ. The Sandbar will also include picnic tables where visitors can enjoy finger foods and small bites.

Presented by New York-based Cannonball Productions, there are two ways to enjoy Seltzerland with general admission tickets beginning at $29 and VIP tickets starting at $49. This includes early event access, a full can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and a commemorative tasting cup.

There will be two sessions available: 1:30 to 4 p.m. or 5:30 to 8 p.m. VIPS will score an extra 30 minutes starting at 1 or 5 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Forage Forward, a national organization dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations with a specific focus on social justice, food banks, food sustainability, and food education.

Tickets and information can be found at www.seltzerland.com.

All attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite hard seltzers, brand experience, can design and swag, and the winners will be announced on Seltzerland’s Instagram.

