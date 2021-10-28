If you’re getting 4th shot, will you also get the 10th? Or 15th? (Opinion)

I’m not judging. I’m just wondering. I think it’s become clear to most people now that if what we wanted out of the vaccine was for COVID to end, then we didn’t get what we bargained for.

Even if you believe that it has some benefit, like reducing symptoms or hospital stays, how much of it are you willing to take?

The moment they announced that a third shot or “booster” was going to be the norm, I turned to my vaccinated husband and said, “Are you going to take another one?” He said, “No."

Hubby, who is in a very high-risk category for death by COVID, had the virus before there was a vaccine. As is the case with the overwhelming majority of people, he had a mild case and was fine. (Don’t forget, the vaccine was developed to prevent the possibility of death and/or severe sickness, and most people who've contracted COVID have been able to recover from it.)

But others have fallen in line and taken the third shot, either because they are still scared stiff of dying from COVID or because they’re doubling down, not wanting to admit that the first two really didn’t work.

Now arrives the fourth shot.

The CDC has recently cleared a fourth "booster" for individuals who are immunocompromised or otherwise considered extremely vulnerable to severe COVID-19 symptoms. The question is this: If you are still lining up for a third and a fourth, will you also be willing to take a fifth and the sixth? Or a 12th and the 13th, for that matter?

Will people eventually just get jabbed every year like they do with the flu shot? The more people line up to take the subsequent injections, in my opinion, the less faith they seem to have.

