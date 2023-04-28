If you’re 16 and up, here’s a great NJ summer job fair for you

The summers when I was 16 and 17 were some of the best of my life. That’s because I worked those summers outdoors. I had friends who worked at the mall selling shoes or clothes, friends who worked at restaurants, and friends who did stock work at the local pharmacy; but I felt lucky just to be outside.

Let’s face it, if you’ve got to work, at least be able to enjoy the beautiful summer weather here in New Jersey.

By now, you should have your summer job plans set. But if you’re anything like me, you’re a procrastinator. That’s why there’s still time to get in on one of the best summer jobs around; and who would not want to work outdoors all summer long in the fresh air and sunshine?

If that sounds like something attractive to you, you won’t wanna miss the 2023 summer job fairs for Union County Parks. The job fairs take place May 1 and May 6, and are a great opportunity for you to familiarize yourself with, and get hired at, one of these great summer jobs.

Here’s what’s available:

They’re hiring for lifeguards at the Ulrich pool in Rahway. Current certification is preferred, but they will train if necessary. The pool season runs Memorial Day through Labor Day.

There are also opportunities for attendants and cashiers in both Rahway and Linden at the Ulrich Pool & Wheeler Spray Park.

Attendants will earn $15/hour and cashiers, $15.50/hour.

Park maintenance laborers are also needed and will earn $15 per hour.

All of these jobs require that you be 16 years old by no later than May 15th of this year, and the job fair takes place on two different dates: Monday, May 1st, from 3 to 6 PM; and Saturday, May 6th, from from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive, Roselle.

Click here for more info, or you can call or text 908-868-2725.

