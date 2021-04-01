If you love NJ like I do, this will be your new favorite store

I don’t know how many different ways I can explain how unique New Jersey is. We’re more like a large city than a small state. And we definitely have our own distinctive identity. And think about it. Unlike our neighboring states, or the big cities therein, overall, we’re not not a tourist trap. By that I mean there’s not a souvenir shop on every street corner celebrating our uniqueness. That doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t have the same love for New Jersey that people living in large cities do. Just Jersey, located in Morristown, knows exactly what Jersey lovers are looking for, and no, it’s not a tee shirt that reads “I heart NJ”.

Just Jersey opened in 2003, and since then has been the place to celebrate one’s love of New Jersey. The store opened with the incentive of appreciating all of the beauty and culture of New Jersey and since then has been recognized for its unique inventory.

The majority of products inside of Just Jersey are handcrafted and specially selected from small independent businesses. A few of their most popular items consist of license plate frames, Jersey coasters, NJ shaped pasta, jersey themed glassware and more. Every item in the store is sourced from New Jersey as a means to boost the local economy, as well as give recognition to smaller, more diverse businesses. Just Jersey has both a retail store and an online shop, both of which give customers a meaningful shopping experience.

On the website in particular, there is a section entitled “Maker Profiles”, which recognizes each person whose products are being sold. These profiles provide a background story for each brand as well as detail regarding the owners making each purchase at Just Jersey more meaningful. Knowing you’re supporting a small business is one thing, but being able to visualize who is benefitting from your sale and understand your impact on their life is pretty special.

