If you like barbecue and rock & roll, this NJ festival is for you

Summertime is festival time in New Jersey; there are all manner of festivals, from humble farmers’ markets to huge productions that draw tens of thousands of people, like the Festival of Ballooning.

One of the best festivals is held on the Sussex County Fairgrounds: the Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival on June 23-25.

First, let’s start with the rock:

On Friday, Dead on Live performs followed by headliner, the Artimus Pyle Band.

On Saturday the lineup is:

1:00 PM

MATT COFFY BAND

2:15 PM

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN

3:45 PM

THE WEIGHT BAND

5:30 PM

DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT

7:30 PM

.38 SPECIAL

And, on Sunday:

1:00 PM

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

2:30 PM

PREACHER STONE

4:30 PM

SAMANTHA FISH FT. JESSE DAYTON

6:30 PM

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

But rock and roll is just part of the draw…there will also be smoked, grilled, and barbecued food, as well. Some of the “ribbers” that will be there this year include:

Cowboys BBQ - Ft. Worth, TX

Kimchi Smoke - Westwood, NJ

Jim's Smokin' Que - Pittsburgh, PA

Ribbins BBQ - Chambersburg, PA

The barbecue has juried competitions for best ribs, best sauce, and people’s choice awards.

Expect not just ribs, but pulled pork, brisket, and barbecue chicken and all sorts of side dishes.

And what festival would be complete without any beer? There will be over 20 craft breweries selling their wares to wash down all that great food!

You can get tickets and more information here.

