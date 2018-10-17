If you hit Megamillions you could buy this NJ mansion

Some of us would like to hit the lottery just to pay off our debts, pay off our homes, and not have to worry so damn much. Others dare to dream and dream big. This week's Megamillions jackpot is the largest in its history, and the second largest jackpot ever (behind Powerball) in the United States. It now stands at $868 million for Friday's drawing.

So if you won and you're the type to go big or go home, here's one big home for you available right now in the Garden State. Say hello to 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine . Chris Rock, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Stevie Wonder have all lived in Alpine.

This is a 7 bedroom, 12 bath home that boasts at least 18,000 square feet. (In the Trulia description it separately lists the square footage as 25,700. Maybe that's including the pool house?) You could put more than 6 of my homes in this home and have plenty of space left over.

Of course there's a pool, a fire pit, a gazebo and much more. Everything in this home is automated. You can control the hvac, security, music, lights, cameras all from your iPhone anywhere in the world. It even comes fully furnished with everything you see in these pictures.

The price? $25 million. Winning $868 million in Megamillions would mean you could even afford the property taxes!

