If you grew up in Freehold, you’ll remember these great pictures

John Lennon once sang "There are places I remember" and if you come from Freehold, those places have been collected and placed on a Facebook page called "If, From Freehold, You Remember".

The page, which has over 12,000 members and contains over 12,000 pictures was started by Jim Brown, who when he's not posting pictures of Freehold memories, he is the SVP of Bogota Savings Bank. Brown lived on Barkalow Avenue in 1959 and currently lives in Wall.

The group's historian is Harvey Frank.

Here's Jim with his wife Karen.

What made you start the page?

"I was watching how various towns had small groups acknowledging the goings on and thought maybe people my age might like a group that talked about my hometown and not just the present but all about the past. I never expected the people would come to the group and share the many pictures and stories as fast as they did."

How popular has it become?

"We have now reached over 12,000 thousand members with activity daily on average of 8500. I have been told that is a lot of activity. It all started with the first post I made which was “What does Freehold smell like when it was going to rain?"

What do you find most people love about Freehold?

"Old town charm! In the past, we all knew everyone. The school was great because you saw your friends from other parts of town. No matter where you went you knew someone. The homes in the borough are still the most charming and many of not changed over the many years. I could walk down Brinkerhoff Ave one of the higher-end streets and turn the clock, still the same.

