If you don’t steal this 3-bedroom NJ home for under $225K, I will

Because when do you ever find a home in NJ this pretty and in such good shape for under $225,000? And your mortgage payment would be under $1,700 per month.

And I’m not telling you to live in the slums. Glassboro is an up-and-coming community with home values. They’re on the rise. Working class, family-oriented types who value their home and community and here’s what this home has to offer.

It’s got an airy, wide, open floor plan that you can pretty much do what you want with. It would be simple. To live in this open space. The kitchen, especially for a house this size is spacious and pretty, and open to the family room, which creates a nice bright atmosphere.

The family room also has vaulted ceilings, which lets in so much light and then there’s a living room dining room combination that has sliding glass doors leading to a carport outside.

What I also like about this home is a pretty shaded back porch that overlooks a big, fully-fenced backyard. And you can even tell from the pictures what great condition this house is in you literally need to do nothing to it.

The Zillow listing says this house is in foreclosure, so it’s probably not as simple to purchase as a regular open-market home. But it’s worth it to do your due diligence and get in here weather for yourself or for an investment and if you don’t do it quickly, I will.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

