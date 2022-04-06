Iconic South Jersey pizza place moving into Philadelphia

Ask anyone in South Jersey or Philly where the best pizza at the shore is and 9 out of 10 will tell you it's Manco & Manco's in Ocean City.

People in New Jersey have a strong emotional attachment to their favorite pizza, so it's always controversial to say which one is 'the best,' but in this case I happen to agree.

So do the people at the Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank Park, where you can get your Manco & Manco's pizza without driving to the shore this spring and summer.

There's a part of the ballpark called Ashburn's Alley where fans can stand and enjoy the game along with some beverages and their favorite local foods, and that's where you'll find the Manco & Manco stand.

Manco and Manco on the Ocean City Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman Manco and Manco on the Ocean City Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The ballpark is also debuting a new favorite, local South Jersey fried chicken franchise called Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken from Mount Holly. The chicken franchised is partially owned by former Phillies superstar Ryan Howard.

Back in the day ballpark food was limited to hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn and maybe some nachos. Now you can find popular local restaurant satellite locations in these stadiums. Citizens Bank Park will even be offering some other food choices thanks to a partnership between Aramark and Stephen Starr the famous local restauranteur.

These days the event or destination is secondary. It's all about the food and drinks being offered and I wouldn't be surprised if some people are lured into the stadium by a shorter drive to get some Manco & Manco pizza.

