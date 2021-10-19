A new chicken franchise is born in New Jersey

Wait times at fast-food restaurants are growing with the labor shortage. People are choosing to pick up their meals at fast food places more and more during the pandemic.

Waiting for 30 to 45 minutes for "fast food" seems to be an oxymoron, but that is the reality in 2021.

Last week we asked people to tell us the longest they've waited in any line in their car. Whether it was for a COVID test, a vaccine, drive-thru bank line, the NJMVC, or fast food.

Fast food won by a landslide.

One caller told us he waited 90 minutes for Colbie's Chicken. What is Colbie's Chicken you ask? We wondered the same thing.

So far, we know of one New Jersey location, and that's in Mt. Holly. The other one is in Newark, Delaware. Check out their website here.

Two brothers from Pemberton, Michael and Craig Colbie, teamed up with former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard to start their own "Southern kissed" chicken franchise. In fact, here's Howard making the location's first sandwich at the location:

The brothers owned and then sold their 15 Burger King franchises after many years in the business and started Colbie's.

Since opening this past spring, the place has gained a large and loyal following.

The brothers have a lot of experience in the business and know what people like in their fast food.

They've taken their expertise to start what will hopefully become a nationwide franchise of fast-food chicken. With the enormous success of places like Chick-fil-A and old standbys like KFC, chicken seems to be the new burger of the 2020s.

Hopefully it is for the Colbie brothers and from the looks of the lines at Colbie's, it might not take long.

