NJ has only 1 location left of the worst fast food chain in America

We talk about how great the culinary culture is here in New Jersey every other day. The diversity allows us to venture out and experience all kinds of food in different atmospheres during different seasons.

But where there are local spots, there are also chain places like fast food.

You can barely go a mile without seeing a McDonald's or Dunkin which are actually popular fast food places.

And depending on what you consider fast food, there are so many options to choose from if that’s your meal of choice.

Just to name a few, here are the most popular fast-food spots in New Jersey:

McDonald's

Wendy’s

Dunkin

Taco Bell

Dairy Queen

Arby’s

Chick-Fil-A

White Castle

Domino’s

With the good comes the bad and thanks to Yahoo, we have a list of the worst fast food chains in America. Surprisingly, New Jersey only has one location of the #1 worst fast food restaurant.

Yahoo made the list according to Reddit which doesn’t get any more real than that (stats and research aside, these are real answers from real people).

Before we get to the fast food place that holds the #1 spot, let’s complete the top 5 of the worst ones in the country.

#5 – Del Taco

#4 – KFC

#3 – Subway

#2 – Burger King

And now for #1: Long John Silver’s

It’s a fast food restaurant that specializes in seafood and most Reddit users have an issue with the quality of the food.

So where is the one location in New Jersey? If you’re in the Gloucester County area, you’ll be able to visit the Long John Silver’s/Taco Bell hybrid.

Whether fast food is your thing or not, most offer deals that you can't pass up.

