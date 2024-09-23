Iconic Bagel Nook is opening another New Jersey store
We can’t get enough of our bagels in the Garden State. Sure, I’m biased, but I think New Jersey makes them better than anywhere else.
Take that, New York!
One set of shops, in particular, makes bagels that should be considered art.
Bagel Nook, known for their “Bagel Overloads,” just announced that they’ll be opening another store in our fine state.
What is a bagel overload?
They’re bagels bursting with flavor and fillings. Check these out:
The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake, cream cheese and strawberries in the middle.
Is your mouth watering yet?
The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: consisting of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie dye bagel.
The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.
An official opening date has not yet been announced, but they promise it’s opening “soon” on their Instagram. It’s a perfect time for us to be getting a new Bagel Nook because they totally lean into the spooky season.
They have a pumpkin-shaped bagel that you can enjoy on a fall walk.
The Beetlejuice bagel overload is so good you may have to order it three times.
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
Or this spooky “Scream” themed bagel.
The newest addition to NJ’s Bagel Nook family will be at 1093 Broad St in Shrewsbury. They also hinted at more locations coming soon, so stay tuned for more places to try these crazy bagels!
