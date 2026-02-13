Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

⚡ NJ electric bills won’t rise this summer — but don’t expect relief

⚡ BPU certifies auction results as governor touts affordability push

⚡ Credits coming, rates stable, costs still painfully high

TRENTON — Electric bills for most people in New Jersey won't cost more — but they'll still cost a lot.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Thursday certified the results of the 25th annual Basic Generation Service auction, which helps determine what utility companies pay for electricity supply on behalf of customers.

Electricity rates will remain largely stable for most New Jersey residents starting June 1. In addition, customers will see additional bill credits this summer.

PSE&G customers should see the biggest (albeit modest) decrease, while JCP&L customers will be slightly more. The news comes as new data shows that the average property tax bill in New Jersey climbed to an all-time high.

A third of residential supply for the next three years was locked in through this auction, with the remaining supply already secured in prior years. The BPU said a temporary “price collar” adopted last year helped prevent sharper spikes.

Sherrill's executive order directs the BPU to provide Residential Universal Bill Credits to offset supply increases beginning with the June billing cycle.

🔴 GOP congressional candidate Tiffany Burress faces foreclosure on her $1.5M Totowa home.

🔴 Husband Plaxico Burress, ex-NY Giant, has a history of financial troubles and sold his Super Bowl ring.

🔴 Democrats attack as she challenges U.S. Rep. Nelli Pou in New Jersey's 9th District.

TOTOWA — Tiffany Burress, an attorney and the wife of a Super Bowl champion, has hit a snag just weeks after announcing her Congressional campaign.

She and her husband may lose their New Jersey home to foreclosure. The couple, who last year celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, stopped paying the mortgage on their Totowa house more than a year ago, The Jersey Vindicator reported.

Plaxico Burress played wide receiver for the New York Giants from 2005 to 2008. He caught the Super Bowl 42 game winner for the G-Men and made millions during his 12 years in the NFL.

Despite the large checks, he's faced financial problems for decades. In 2018, the Burress family received a separate foreclosure notice on their mansion. Then, last year, Burress sold his 2007 Super Bowl ring for $280,600.

Now, those financial problems are affecting the former NFL star's wife's political ambitions.

On Jan. 13, the experienced personal injury attorney officially joined the race to seek the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Nelli Pou, D-N.J. 9th District.

"North Jersey needs something different, not the same tired partisanship," Burress said in her first campaign ad.

Prosecutors have accused Paul Caneiro of slaughtering his own brother and his brother’s family at their Colts Neck home days before Thanksgiving in 2018, out of financial desperation and then setting that house and his own home on fire in efforts to cover his tracks.

Prosecution witnesses have rebutted the defense suggestions a third brother may have committed the horriffic crimes or of a conspiracy by the real killer to set up Paul as the fall guy.

Now its up to jurors to determine who they believe.

New Jersey 101.5 reporter Erin Vogt has been following the trial since it's start five weeks ago. Click the link above to see the 10 most damning pieces of evidence in this case as the jury begins weighing its decision.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson called the ban on immigration agents from state property and a new web portal to upload video of ICR activities was "legally illiterate" and dangerous.

"The biggest losers are the people these politicians were elected to serve," the statement said, "Our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make New Jersey safe again."

A spokesman for the governor has refused to comment on the ICE statement.

Meanwhile, a state Assembly committee has advanced a bill that would codify the controversial Immigrant Trust Directive into law. It would legally ban state and local police from cooperating with immigration authorities

📱 New Jersey’s Attorney General’s new portal lets residents submit video/photos of ICE activities directly to the state — not the public — to help officials spot possible misconduct.

‍⚖️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill says this boosts public safety and accountability; opponents like Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio warn it could endanger law enforcement and communities.

✔ The article walks through how the portal works, what it does, what it does not do, and key categories users can report.

TRENTON — Gov. Mikie Sherrill says a new online portal to show interactions between ICE agents and members of the public in New Jersey is now live.

The site is hosted on the official website of the New Jersey Office of Attorney General and allows individuals to upload videos, photos, and detailed reports about encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

During an event on Wednesday, Sherrill urged residents to begin using it immediately and touted the site as another tool to protect constitutional rights and hold ICE responsible for their actions, many of which she claims are illegal.

Click the link above to reach the new state portal and learn how it works.

