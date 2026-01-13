Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

🚨 A Bridgeton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he first 'met' on Snapchat and Roblox.

📱 Prosecutors say the man contacted the child, arranged in-person meetings, and coerced explicit images and videos.

⚖️ The 35-year-old faces multiple first- and second-degree criminal charges.

TRENTON — A Bridgeton man has been accused of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl, after meeting the victim on two social media apps popular with kids.

Alex Torres-Lopez has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The 35-year-old Torres-Lopez was accused of making contact last year with the 12-year-old victim on Snapchat and Roblox.

Multiple times in fall 2025, Torres-Lopez met the girl in Trenton where they engaged in sexual intercourse, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said on Monday.

Investigators also found that Torres-Lopez had the victim send him pornographic images and videos of herself.

⚖️ Opening statements were given in the quadruple murder trial of Paul Caneiro

⚖️ Prosecutors allege financial ruin and betrayal as motive, pointing to DNA, ballistics, and surveillance footage

⚖️ Defense attorneys insist Caneiro is innocent, and suggest a third brother was never properly investigated.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Opening statements were delivered Monday in the quadruple murder trial of Paul Caneiro, as jurors heard an overview of extensive evidence from prosecutors, while the defense attorney declared her client’s innocence.

The bodies of 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, his 45-year-old wife, Jennifer, and their children, 11-year–old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia were found on Nov. 20, 2018.

Their million-dollar Colts Neck home was engulfed in flames and each victim had been shot, stabbed, or in Jennifer’s case, both.

Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Nicole Wallace outlined a motive of financial ruin for accused killer Paul Caneiro, including a confrontation the day before in which Keith asked about stolen funds involving the two companies that the Caneiros co-owned.

🔴 Separate teen killings rocked Middlesex County within hours

🔴 In both cases, investigators say teens involved knew each other

🔴 Two juvenile suspects are now held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center

EDISON — Investigators say that a killing in Middlesex County that involved two teenagers was not a random act of violence.

Early Saturday morning, a 17-year-old male from Plainfield was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. He's also facing handgun charges.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, police found a dead 17-year-old girl at a home on Grove Avenue in Edison around 1:19 a.m. Saturday. The officers were responding to a 911 call that reported a shooting.

Authorities say the two teenagers knew each other before the homicide, but their identities have not been released to the public. Multiple reports say the two were in a dating relationship.

The 17-year-old male accused of killing the girl is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

In a move that’s caught the attention of frustrated taxpayers and lawmakers alike, New Jersey’s Democratic legislative majority quietly advanced more than $128 million in new state spending — and did so without any public review or comment.

Across two committee hearings late last week and a floor vote on Monday, lawmakers approved the supplemental appropriations bill quickly and along party lines. That bluster-free process left many Republicans — and regular residents who follow the state's spending — shaking their heads at what they see as a breakdown in transparency.

New Jersey typically undertakes five months of budget hearings every year, bringing in experts, advocates and community members for hours of public testimony before deciding how taxpayer dollars are allocated.

This time, however, committees moved the supplemental spending bill in a matter of days. Republicans blasted the process, noting that there was no opportunity for public comment or review, and that most of the details were released late or slipped into the process too fast for meaningful scrutiny.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Morris) didn’t mince words: she said the session’s fast pace and lack of transparency undermined New Jerseyans’ faith in the budget process. “We tell residents that their voices matter,” she said, “but what happened this week tells a very different story.”

Early Sunday morning in Morristown, residents were shaken awake — not by the usual hum of Speedwell Avenue, but by the sight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents executing a federal enforcement operation near the corner of Speedwell Avenue and Henry Street. In the raid, officials said, up to 10 people were taken into custody, including a Morristown High School senior who had been doing his laundry.

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty described the enforcement action to NJ Advance Media on Monday, calling it a federal operation conducted without advance notice to local authorities, and stressed that the town’s police department did not participate.

The mayor also reiterated Morristown’s commitment to its immigrant population, saying the town’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths — and that actions like Sunday’s raid risk creating fear and uncertainty among families who contribute daily to the local economy and schools.

Residents echoed those concerns. One shopper at a Speedwell Avenue coffee shop told News12 New Jersey that “nobody’s coming out anymore because everybody’s getting snatched up.” Another described the pain of seeing a neighbor taken while simply going about everyday life.

