CAPE MAY — An 18-year-old horse that suddenly collapsed and died while pulling a carriage of tourists in Cape May last Thursday, died from an “unexpected medical event,” according to the necropsy released by the carriage company’s owner.

According to the necropsy report released from the Mid-Atlantic Equine Medical Center, the horse named Ice, suffered a sudden blood clot or severe cardiac arrest. He was otherwise “very healthy,” a team of veterinarians wrote in the report.

Ice, a Percheron draft horse, who was owned by the Cape May Carriage Company, pulled tourists in a carriage around the Victorian shore town.

Company owner, Chantel Semanchik took to Facebook to talk about the sudden loss of her beloved white-haired horse, and to thank supporters for their condolences.

“We tragically lost our horse Ice last night. It, unfortunately, happened on one of the busiest areas in town while on a tour. He was completely normal. Just stopped, peacefully laid down and passed. It was 70 degrees with a cool breeze,” Semanchik wrote.

She went on to thank the hundreds of people who have openly supported her company, and apologized to those who witnessed the collapse.

“We are truly sorry that this happened in town for everyone to witness. Ice had a wonderful life with us where he was well cared for and loved by many. These horses may be ours but they are really everyone’s,” Semanchik wrote on Facebook.

She thanked Cape May police and Public Works in protecting the integrity of the horse and quickly getting Ice back to the stables where was taken to a clinic for the necropsy.

She also posted a message to those who speculated that Ice was abused, saying they should learn more about animal cruelty and what it really looks like.

“Our business and character is being attacked by radical animal rights groups and just plain uneducated people. This was a very sad situation for not only us but the staff last night,” Semanchik said.

“And to those who have made all those horrible accusations and nasty comments..your all entitled to your opinion but I would encourage you to learn the true meaning of animal cruelty and neglect..if you truly knew what it looks like you would immediately know that our horses are neither,” she added.

For example, one advocacy group from Philadelphia, lobbies for banning horse-drawn carriages, saying the animals often have pre-existing injuries and illnesses that can contribute to fatalities.

"Equine tourist attractions are neither quaint nor necessary. Given the veterinary data and the consistently high number of carriage horse collapses and deaths in cities around the world, the practice of horse-drawn carriages, especially in 21st-century society, is unacceptable," it wrote on its Facebook page.

But Semanchik said Ice was healthy and in great shape. The necropsy report showed the rose had no clinical signs of distress, no signs of abuse or neglect. There were some lesions found on the horse but veterinarians wrote in the report that the lesions would not explain why the animal suffered a sudden fatal medical episode.

This is a photo of Ice swimming, Semanchik wrote. " RIP to our beautiful boy.. till we meet again!"

The Cape May Carriage Company has been offering horse-drawn carriage tours around Cape in 15 or 30-minute tours since 1983.

