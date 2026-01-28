Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

It is taking some towns longer to clean up after Sunday's storm.

Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta said that snow-covered walkways and sidewalks have presented a challenge for property owners to clear and for students to get around. The district's schools will open on a 90 minute delay three days after the weekend storm dumped 6 to 10 inches in Ocean County.

"Sunday’s storm has presented unique challenges considering the volume of snow, ice, and the extreme cold that accompanied it. When we say that safety is our highest priority, it’s the truth – we strive to make decisions that honor this fact, and we also have all hands on deck to make it a reality," Citta said on the district Facebook page. "We’ve been working around the clock to ensure that every means of travel to our schools is as safe as can be considering these conditions."

🚨A snowboarder being towed in Lakewood was struck by an oncoming vehicle

🚨The rider was hospitalized at and remains in stable condition

🚨Police say the driver was ticketed

LAKEWOOD — A person on a snowboard being pulled by a car late Sunday night slid into the opposite lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane.

Lakewood police said the rider was being towed north along Faraday Avenue just before midnight when a vehicle heading south hit them. The rider was seriously injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition as of Monday.

The driver of the car pulling the snowboard was charged with endangering another person by engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of bodily injury.

“This incident highlights how dangerous and irresponsible this type of behavior can be. Towing a person behind a vehicle on a public roadway places everyone at risk and can easily result in serious injury or death," Lakewood police chief Gregory Meyer said in a statement. "We strongly urge the public to refrain from engaging in this behavior and to use sound judgment at all times.”

🎠 Asbury Park officials push back against a developer’s request tied to demolition near the boardwalk.

⚠️ An “unsafe structure” notice sparks backlash, fueling fears over the fate of the historic Casino and Carousel buildings.

🏛️ City leaders vow to protect boardwalk landmarks, citing legal hurdles under a 2010 property agreement.

ASBURY PARK — City officials have slammed a developer’s plan to demolish a landmark building along the Asbury Park boardwalk.

A bright red, “unsafe structure” sign stuck to a window of the iconic Carousel building started causing social media buzz on Tuesday.

Photos of the notice sparked concern within an Asbury Park public Facebook group, among other posts.

By Tuesday evening, the city manager’s office confirmed that Madison Marquette has requested a permit to demolish the breezeway attached to the adjacent Casino building.

“Madison Marquette has once again demonstrated its shocking disregard for the integrity of the iconic Asbury Park Boardwalk treasures that it has owned since 2010,” attorney Joseph Maraziti said in a written statement, shared online.

🔴 ICE touts arrests of three unauthorized immigrants in New Jersey in the past month.

🔴 Each is accused or convicted of serious crimes, such as sexual assault or neglect.

🔴 One arrest sparked a GoFundMe campaign calling the detention a “kidnapping.”

NEWARK — As tensions over immigration enforcement escalate nationwide, three unauthorized immigrants accused of heinous crimes have been arrested in New Jersey over the last month.

Most recently, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Newark office announced the arrest of Avilio Noel Salazar Martinez. He's being held until his deportation.

Martinez was arrested on Jan. 13. According to ICE, he's an unauthorized immigrant from Honduras who is "wanted for violent crimes and ties to criminal organizations in his home country."

Two days earlier, on Jan. 11, Dominican national Joel Carmona Roa was arrested near the Woodbridge Center Mall. According to ICE, Roa is wanted in Spain for the sexual assault of a minor. ICE did not respond to a request for more information from New Jersey 101.5 on Monday.

And nearly one month ago, Efren Cortez-Velez was arrested by ICE on Dec. 28, 2025, during a targeted enforcement operation. According to a press release, Cortez-Velez is an unauthorized immigrant from Mexico with prior convictions in Passaic.

☑️ Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin calls ICE “lawless” and urges protests

☑️ U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim and Gov. Mikie Sherrill escalate backlash

☑️ NJ mayor issues an executive order blocking ICE enforcement on city property

Cardinal Joseph Tobin joins the list of New Jersey leaders pushing back at ICE, following two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and the presence of agents around in the Garden State.

Following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, the leader of the Archdiocese of Newark called for people to protest the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown during an online interfaith prayer service hosted by Faith in Action. On Sunday, the most important Catholic leader in New Jersey called ICE “lawless" and urged people to call on U.S. senators to vote against an appropriations bill

"I think if we are serious about putting our faith in action, we need to say 'no,' each one of us," Tobin said. "We mourn for a world, a country that allows 5-year-olds to be legally kidnapped and protesters to be slaughtered."

