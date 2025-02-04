I tried NJ’s new viral cotton candy shop and it’s worth the hype
I was thrilled to learn recently that the cotton candy shop that the internet was going crazy over was going to come to the Garden State — even better, I read that it was making its new home in my go-to mall.
After reading up about their intricate candy designs made right in front of the customer, I had to check them out for myself.
Puffy Cotton Candy in the Freehold Raceway Mall
They don’t just roll a ball of cotton candy in front of you, you make crazy shapes and characters, check this out:
Puffy Cotton Candy opened up on Feb. 1 in the Freehold Raceway Mall and people were rightfully excited.
When I got there, the people were lined up out the door and into the hallway to get a crazy cotton candy creation of their own. When I talked to Alyssa, the owner, she said the line had been out the door all day.
After trying out their product, I completely understand why.
As if kids (and adults) don’t love cotton candy enough already, they make it fun, creating different designs and shapes that are entirely edible.
What I found most impressive was you can actually taste the difference in the flavors.
I brought one of their cotton candy cakes to work (who knew that was a thing?) to share with my coworkers. We tried each color of cotton candy one at a time (picture a wine tasting but with cotton candy) and each one had a distinct, different, tasty flavor.
You can check out Puffy Cotton Candy for yourself, they’re in the Freehold Raceway Mall on the second level between Yankee Candle and Real Fruit Bubble Tea.
LOOK: 45 Retro Valentine's Day Cards '80s and '90s Kids Will Instantly Remember
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.