I tried NJ’s new viral cotton candy shop and it’s worth the hype

I was thrilled to learn recently that the cotton candy shop that the internet was going crazy over was going to come to the Garden State — even better, I read that it was making its new home in my go-to mall.

After reading up about their intricate candy designs made right in front of the customer, I had to check them out for myself.

Puffy Cotton Candy in the Freehold Raceway Mall

They don’t just roll a ball of cotton candy in front of you, you make crazy shapes and characters, check this out:

Puffy Cotton Candy opened up on Feb. 1 in the Freehold Raceway Mall and people were rightfully excited.

When I got there, the people were lined up out the door and into the hallway to get a crazy cotton candy creation of their own. When I talked to Alyssa, the owner, she said the line had been out the door all day.

After trying out their product, I completely understand why.

As if kids (and adults) don’t love cotton candy enough already, they make it fun, creating different designs and shapes that are entirely edible.

What I found most impressive was you can actually taste the difference in the flavors.

I brought one of their cotton candy cakes to work (who knew that was a thing?) to share with my coworkers. We tried each color of cotton candy one at a time (picture a wine tasting but with cotton candy) and each one had a distinct, different, tasty flavor.

You can check out Puffy Cotton Candy for yourself, they’re in the Freehold Raceway Mall on the second level between Yankee Candle and Real Fruit Bubble Tea.

